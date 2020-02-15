Delegation of Iranian Sunnis travels to Lebanon

Headed by 'Abdul Samad al-Sadati' Friday Prayers leader of Saravan city, along with Mawlawi Abdul Wahed Bozorgzadeh, the interim Friday Prayers of Chabahar and a group of al-Mustafa officials, the delegation in a meeting with scholars and officials, discussed ways to counter the Zionist-American conspiracy against Palestine called the "Deal of the Century".

Members of the Sunni Iranian delegation met in Beirut on Thursday with Sheikh Zahir al-Jaeid, coordinator of the Amal Islamic Front in Lebanon, and Sheikh Bilal Saeed Sha'ban and Sheikh Ghazi Hanaine, two members of the leadership's council, according to the Lebanese National Agency.

A statement from the Lebanese Amal Islamic Front said that in this meeting, the affairs of the Islamic world, in particular, the developments in the Palestinian case and the ways to deal with the sinister plot of the Deal of the Century deal aimed at destroying the Palestinian cause and destroying all Palestinian people's rights and confiscation And the occupation of all Palestinian territories and properties and the annexation of the settlements and the Jordan Ghor in the West Bank to the Zionist regime were discussed.

At the meeting, the two sides emphasized the importance of strengthening joint cooperation between the Lebanese Amal Islamic Front and Iranian scholars and al-Mustafa in order to achieve common interests.

