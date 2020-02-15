Iran, Spain talk to reinforce Iran-Europe cooperation

During the meeting which was held on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference, both sides reviewed Iran's reduction of commitments under the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the regional issues as well.

Developing bilateral relations, cooperation grounds between Iran and Europe, regional issues and internal realities of the US were among other topic discussed by both sides.

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) is an annual conference on international security policy that has taken place in Munich, Bavaria since 1963.

Iranian cabinet in a statement on January 5, announced the country's decision to take the final step to reduce commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The cabinet further stated in its statement that as the fifth step to reduce its commitments, Iran will abandon the last key restriction in the operation field put up in the JCPOA literally "the limitations in the number of centrifuges".

It added that Iran's nuclear program will not face any kind of restrictions in such areas and will go on solely according to the country's technical needs.

However, the cabinet stressed that Iran will continue with customary cooperation with the IAEA.

Iran is ready to go back to its JCPOA commitments once the sanctions are removed and the country gets benefits from the nuclear deal, the cabinet announced.

According to the statement, cabinet assigned the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to take the necessary measures to this end in coordination with the Iranian President.

Iran took the fourth step of reducing commitments to the July 2015 nuclear deal November 6, 2019, by starting gas injection into the Fordow centrifuges.

