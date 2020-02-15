President Rouhani honors National Women's, Mother's Day

Addressing a meeting to honor role of women and families on Saturday, President Rouhani also extended his congratulations on the birth anniversary of the late Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini which falls on the same day as Hazrat Fatemeh according to the lunar calendar.

Rouhani said that Hazrat Fatimah (SA) is the best role model in terms of life style and code of conduct for all Muslims despite her short life.

Prophet Mohammad had stressed that the best role model for all Muslim women is Fatimah (AS), he said.

He added that according to the Holy Quran, women and men are created equal and people need to try to treat them equally in every field.

Outlining the role and position of women in Iran since the victory of the Islamic revolution in the country in 1979, he said that in the past 41 years, women have clearly proved their efficient presence in every possible field.

Noting that about 61% of teachers in the country are women, he said the same figure applies to higher education as well.

Rouhani said that in the first half of the current Iranian year (started on March 20, 2019), 26% of the managers of the country have been women with more than 42% of the government posts having been occupied by women.

The government has appointed women in some fields that were traditionally considered as men's domain, such as heads of foreign missions and ambassadors, he said.

Rouhani said that now, Iran has woman pilots and added that when he went to Hawza, religious schools, before the Islamic Revolution, all the students were men, but now women are allowed to attended those schools too.

Rouhani went on to say that there are many women working in new fields like biotechnology and nano-technology in Iran.

He said that there are 53 women deputy ministers, 20 advisors, 25 assistants, and four ambassadors.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish