Ivory Coast congratulates anniversary of Islamic Revolution victory

According to a report received from the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Abidjan, Alassane Ouattara congratulated the nation and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran by sending a message to President Rouhani.

"The anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran provided me with an opportunity to express my warm and sincere congratulations.

In his congratulatory message, Alassane Ouattara wished peace and prosperity to the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"I would like to take advantage of the opportunity and emphasize the readiness of my country to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the two countries," President Ouattara said.

The heads of several states sent separate messages to President Rouhani to congratulate the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Among the the world leaders that congratulated Iran on the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution are Kings of Belgium and Spain, Emirs of Qatar and Kuwait; presidents of the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Algeria, Tunisia, Germany, Croatia, Russia, China, Italy, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Armenia, and Tajikistan; prime ministers of Iraq and Thailand; and governor of Australia.

Throughout Iran, millions of people took part in the annual rallies to voice support for their 1979 Islamic Revolution in numerous cities, towns, and villages.

They were carrying banners and placards containing anti-Zionist and anti-US slogans, as well as the pictures of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Every year, the 10-day period from Imam Khomeini's return from Paris to Tehran on February 1, 1979, until the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11 is celebrated in Iran and it is dubbed as Ten-Day Dawn (Fajr).

