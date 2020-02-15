Official rejects Americans' statements against Iran as lies

He added in reaction to US officials' statements about seizure of dispatched weapons to Yemen and linking it to Iran that the US propaganda campaign against Iran still continues.

Apart from the empty claim about confiscation of Iranian weapons to Yemen, US abuses UN reports to say that Iran is responsible for attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil installations.

This is while the report has made no reference to Iran's involvement in the strikes, he said.

The UN Experts Committee released a report on Wednesday dealing with issues, including sending arms to Yemen and strikes on Saudi Arabia's oil installations, by the experts have failed to conclude that Iran was source of sending the arms to Yemen.

