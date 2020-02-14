Iran envoy underlines comprehensive regional talks

Addressing a ceremony to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory which was held with the attendance of Serbian diplomats, cultural and academic figures, reporters and the Iranian nationals, Hassanpour said misunderstandings and miscalculations are the most important regional issues.

Its consequences will deeply affect regional and trans-regional states, he added.

This is while, Iran has always tried to present peace and tranquility by proposals like Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) , Hassanpour noted.

He pointed out that over the last four decades, Iran was able to become of the most advanced scientific and industrial countries in genetics, nanotechnology, air defense aerospace, nuclear energy, media and IT fields.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hassanpour referred to visit made by Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani to Belgrade to attend the 41st Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC).

He hoped for opening new chapter in Iran-Serbia relations.

The event was an opportunity for gathering lovers of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

