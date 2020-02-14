China lauds Iran envoy’s sympathy over coronavirus epidemic

“The Iranian ambassador to China said, “I’m sure China, with 5000 years of civilization, will overcome this problem,” Shuang said addressing Daily Briefing Online on Friday.

“Recently many foreign ambassadors and representatives to China said on social media platforms that they stand with China in this fight against the NCP (COVID-19),” he added.

“It shows not only their strong recognition of China’s epidemic response but also their confidence in the Chinese government and people’s capability to defeat the virus,” he noted.

“I’d like to share with you a video demonstrating true friendship that stands out in difficult times.”

“According to what we have learned from diplomatic channels, as of 12 p.m. February 14, altogether 33 foreign governments and 4 international organizations have provided China with medical supplies. They are: Algeria, Australia, Belarus, Cambodia, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Ghana, Hungary, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Suriname, Tajikistan, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, the European Union, UNICEF, UNDP and the International Organization for Migration,” Chinese diplomat added.

Earlier, China International Radio appreciated solidarity of Iranians with the Chinese people by releasing videos to support Chinese people's fight against coronavirus epidemic.

It added that friends' encouragements and supports made China stronger in fighting against the disease.

The Chinese officials announced that the coronavirus epidemic has so far killed thousands of people in China.

The National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China has allocated 60 billion Yuan ($8.7b) for fighting coronavirus.

Severity of Illness and risk of mortality of coronavirus is less than SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV) which is about three percent.

Mewnwhile earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying praised Iran for sending medical face-masks.

Hua Chunying referred to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s message that China has taken effective and firm actions to contain coronavirus as sign of long-term and traditional friendship between two countries.

She noted that Iran has so far sent three million face-masks to China and has expressed readiness for rendering more medical aid to China.

