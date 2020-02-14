Senior cleric condemns 'deal of century' as failure

The deal has created a new uprising in the Islamic world which will prevent them from achieving their nasty objectives, the senior cleric added.

He, meantime, said that the Iranian parliament (Majlis) must comply with the people and Martyr General Qasem Soleimani, adding that the people should not vote for those who have pinned their hopes on foreigners.

Calling for active presence in the upcoming parliamentary elections which he described as a divine phenomenon, the senior cleric said that the people did not participate in political decision-makings before the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution and it is for the same reason that they accomplished the revolution.

Describing the Islamic Revolution as Gd's grace, he said that the Islamic Revolution does not belong to a special group; rather it belongs to all.

Seddiqi also hailed massive turnout in Bahman 22 rallies, saying that the huge presence indicate public strength, hope, Revolution's durability and solidarity for countering arrogant powers.

