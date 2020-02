He tweeted on Thursday, with the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani, the US low-wisdom rulers intended to put Iran in an extraordinary mental state using the doctrine of shock and bewilderment and impose "miscalculation", conditions and decisions on Iran.

Commander of IRGC Quds Force Lieutenant Qasem Soleimani and his companions were assassinated at the direct order of US President Trump near Baghdad Airport on January 3.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish