Iran, Mauritania review bilateral ties

Amir-Ali Emem Jom’e on Thursday submitted his credentials to Mauritania’s President Mohammad Ghazvani.

The two sides discussed the issues of interest and the ways to expand cooperation between the two countries in a meeting in Mauritanian presidential palace where Mauritania’s Foreign Minister was also present.

Mauritanian President, for his part, emphasized the brotherhood between the people of the two Muslim countries and said: “Islamic countries must unite and expand their cooperation in different fields more than ever.”

