ICT Minister: Iran to unveil ‘big jump in internet quality’

Tehran, Feb 13, IRNA – ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi said on Thursday that he would unveil the two-year endeavor by the ministry for a "big jump" in internet quality and accessibility in Iran.

Azari-Jahromi wrote in a series of tweets the Ministry of Communications Information Technology tried during last four years to increase the number of people with access to mobile internet from 300,000 to 70 million.

Dubbing the development “a matchless growth in the world”, he said that the ministry had a focus on quality but is going to start “a big jump”.

Azari-Jahromi said that he would unveil the two-year endeavor for the “big jump” as soon as tonight.

