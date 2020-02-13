Iran, Croatia vow to strengthen bilateral ties

Esmaeili on Thursday morning submitted a copy of his credentials to Vucinic-Margeta, the Head of Diplomatic Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia.

The officials reviewed cooperation between Tehran and Zagreb and the viewpoints of the two sides on different bilateral, regional and international issues.

The Iranian diplomat congratulated Croatia on the successful presidential elections held in the country and its periodic chairmanship in the European Union.

He hoped that Tehran-Zagreb ties would expand based on the agreements signed by the presidents of the two countries when they met in Tehran in 2016.

Vucinic-Margeta emphasized on her country’s interest in strengthening and deepening of friendly relations with Iran.

