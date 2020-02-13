Iranian, Georgian students set up joint painting exhibit in Tbilisi

The opening ceremony was attended by the ambassador and cultural attaché of Iran, representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science and Ministry of Culture, Sport, and Monument Protection, Tbilisi Municipality, as well as the families of the Iranian and Georgian students.

The gallery consists of 150 paintings by students of four schools in which Persian is taught and Iranian Embassy school in Tbilisi, Ferdowsi School.

The top 20 works were awarded.

Iran's cultural attaché in Tbilisi Hamid Mostafavi said that 25 of the students that learn Persian were taken on tour to Iran in autumn.

