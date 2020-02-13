Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 13

** IRAN DAILY

Iran-Russia trade rising despite external conditions: Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said the trade turnover between Tehran and Moscow is rising despite the challenging external conditions.

Iran open to talks, but won’t succumb to pressure: AEOI chief

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said Tehran is open to talks on the country’s nuclear program, but will not bow to pressure for its decisions.

US to renew sanctions waiver on Iraq’s imports of Iranian gas: Official

The United States will grant Iraq a 45-day extension to a waiver allowing Baghdad to continue importing Iranian gas despite American sanctions, an Iraqi official told AFP on Wednesday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

Senate Moves to Rein In Trump’s War Powers

The U.S. Senate is set to pass a bipartisan resolution this week to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to launch military operations against Iran weeks after he order the assassination of a top Iranian general.

Syrian Villagers Confront U.S. Military Convoy

Syrian troops Wednesday pushed on with their offensive in the country’s northwest, securing areas along a key national highway they liberated, as tensions spiraled with Turkey which supports terrorist groups.





White Supremacist Propaganda Jumps 120% in U.S.

Incidents of white supremacist propaganda distributed across the nation jumped by more than 120% between 2018 and last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League, making 2019 the second straight year that the circulation of propaganda material has more than doubled.

** TEHRAN TIMES

Satellite carriers have no military feature

Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Wednesday that Iran’s satellite carriers have nothing to do with the country’s military activities.

Scholar says nuclear activity back to pre-JCPOA level, predicts change in Majlis composition

Hojatoleslam Mohammed Nasir Saghaye-Biria is deputy chief for research at Imam Khomeini Education and Research Institute in Qom. The 61-year-old cleric was also the head of Psychology Department at the institute.

Trade with Iran rising despite pressures: Russian official

The trade turnover between Iran and Russia has followed an upward trend in the past two years despite the challenging external conditions, Tass reported, quoting Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

Campaigning Begins for Majlis Elections: 7,000 Aspirants, 290 Seats

Campaigning for the 11th round of parliamentary elections slated for Feb. 21 began on Wednesday midnight, the Elections Headquarters announced.

Tehran Stocks Rebound From Earlier Plunge

Tehran stocks rebounded from a short-lived correction and pared previous session’s losses at the close of trading week on Wednesday.

Forex, Gold in Tehran Moving Up

Foreign currency and gold coin prices increased in Tehran on Wednesday ostensibly influenced by the upcoming meeting of Financial Action Task Force on Feb 21.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish