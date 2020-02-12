Feb 12, 2020, 11:39 PM
Venezuela voices full solidarity with Iranian people, government

New York, Feb 12, IRNA -- Venezuela's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Samuel Moncada on Wednesday congratulated the Iranian government and nation on victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and stressed the need for full solidarity to be able to counter the 'big power gone out of control'.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Wednesday, he added, "We respect the Iranian people and government, as we understand their situation in the international community."

Noting that friendship among peoples is necessary for withstanding barbarism of the big power's domineering policies, he said that practicing UN Charter is one of the meanings of friendship.

The democratic and legitimate government of Venezuela is subject to the US sanctions and Trump has tried to change government of the country by supporting the self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido.

