Venezuela voices full solidarity with Iranian people, government

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Wednesday, he added, "We respect the Iranian people and government, as we understand their situation in the international community."

Noting that friendship among peoples is necessary for withstanding barbarism of the big power's domineering policies, he said that practicing UN Charter is one of the meanings of friendship.

The democratic and legitimate government of Venezuela is subject to the US sanctions and Trump has tried to change government of the country by supporting the self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish