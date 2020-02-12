Iran's response to any stupid Zionist regime's action to be crushing

Referring to the terrorist and occupying nature of the Zionist regime, Mousavi said that the foundation and nature of this regime over the past 70 years has been based on the occupation of Palestine and its neighboring countries, slaughter, looting, assassination, and aggression.

Mousavi emphasized that the presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Syria was at the invitation and agreement of that the Syrian government with the aim of combating terrorism sponsored by the US and Israel, adding, "Our country will not hesitate to protect its presence in Syria and defending its national security and regional interests and will give a decisive and crushing response to any aggressive or stupid act.

The spokesman highlighted that the Islamic Republic of Iran will also pursue warmongering threats and statements by the occupying regime in international bodies.

