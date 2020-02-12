Iran beats Germany in Kabaddi World Cup 2020

Iran defeated Germany by 55-23 in the match played in the Eastern city of Faisalabad.

Both sides players displayed quality kabaddi skills and techniques but the Iranian players played better kabaddi and outperformed their opponents to win the match.

Earlier, Kabaddi World Cup 2020 exploded into action with a grand colorful opening ceremony. Teams from Iran, Pakistan, Germany, Canada, England, India, Kenya, Australia, Azerbaijan, and Sierra Leone are taking part in the event.

The event is being organized in three cities of Pakistan namely Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujrat.

Meanwhile, the head coach of the Iranian Kabaddi team, Majid Bahrami, told IRNA that his team is to face India on Thursday.

Earlier strong kabaddi team of Iran defeated Sierra Leone and England.

