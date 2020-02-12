Iran self-sufficient in production of biopharmaceutical raw materials

Referring to the fact that the full control of the bio-based raw materials is in the hands of scientists, Mustafa Qanei stated that the process of production begins with the preparation of raw materials, and the lack of raw materials means dependence from zero to one hundred to import. But Iran has been able to reverse this trend with the help of its experts and make a big step towards meeting domestic needs by producing biopharmaceutical raw materials.

He said that biopharmaceuticals have been produced by Iranian scientists for many years and today "we can claim that it is impossible to import bio-based raw material into the country and that we have achieved self-sufficiency".

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish