Iran exchanges food, drug with South American countries

Mohammad Reza Shanehsaz noted on Wednesday at a news conference that this measure will bring Iranian medicine to various countries and export development, so other countries will become familiar with the quality of Iranian medicine and the reasonable price of these items.

He added that the exchange of medicine and food is not new and has been going on for a long time. One of the barriers to these exports is that the big countries know that Iran's entry into the drug market is affecting their markets.

9455**2050

