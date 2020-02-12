Gen. Salami says Iranian people to continue path of revolution vigorously

Major General Salami said on Wednesday that as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said the path to prosperity for the Iranian society is to become stronger, and noted that "we become strong when power generation happens based on the inner capacities of society when we dominate the science and technology of the time".

He described the main mission of Imam Hossein Comprehensive University as pioneering in the field of production of new science and technology, and said, "In addition to the mission of globalization in the fields of science and technology, Imam Hossein Comprehensive University should also be the pioneer in the Islamic civilization."

Major General Salami emphasized that the difficult path has been paved to consolidate the independence, dignity, and pride of this land and made the remark that today despite all the conspiracies and plots of the enemies of Islamic Iran, the Islamic Republic is at the peak of prestige, dignity, glory, greatness, and progress.

