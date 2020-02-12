Asghar Farhadi's work to be sold in Berlin

"Memento Films International, the French production and sales outfit that has collaborated with Farhadi on his last three films, will be selling the project to buyers in Berlin, circulating an English-language version of Farhadi's original Farsi script," according to 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

"The project is nicely timed, coming on the heels of the historic Oscar win Sunday night for Bong Joon Ho's Parasite, which became the first non-English language movie to take the Academy Award for best picture," it added.

"Like Bong, Farhadi is an acclaimed international director who has made movies outside his native country, but has found his greatest success with homegrown features."

Farhadi won his first Oscar for the best foreign-language film for his 2011 drama 'A Separation'. He triumphed again, in the same category, with 2016's 'The Salesman'.

The Oscars Academy also earlier released a statement in support of Farhadi.

“As supporters of filmmakers and the human rights of all people around the globe, we find it extremely troubling that Asghar Farhadi, the director of the Oscar-winning film from Iran, ‘A Separation,’ along with the cast and crew of this year's Oscar-nominated film ‘The Salesman,’ could be barred from entering the country because of their religion or country of origin,” the statement reads.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish