Envoy: Azeri President due in Tehran shortly

Addressing a ceremony to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Baku, Jahangirzadeh said upon Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's official invitation, Aliev will head a delegation to Iran in the coming days.

President Rouhani has invited Aliyev during the recent Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Baku.

Aliyev's visit will be made while senior officials of the two countries are determined to develop relations in all fields and within the framework of bilateral and regional interactions.

Despite impediments created by the US cruel sanctions against Iran, the economic cooperation level is still developing.

In line with reinforcing political, economic and cultural relations, Iran and Azerbaijan have so far signed over 150 documents on mutual cooperation.

Developing trade ties is among the most important mutual cooperation between Tehran and Baku.

Based on the efforts made by the two countries over the last few years, the Trade volume experienced 11-percent growth in 2019 compared with the previous year.

Thanks to the mutual interest of both countries to promote relations, Iranian investors have so far invested $2.5 billion in Azerbaijan and some 1,614 Iranian companies are active in Azerbaijan in industry, construction, services, agriculture and transportation fields.

The joint car manufacturing factory in the industrial oilfield of Neftchala, 168 kilometers south of Baku, indicates fruitful cooperation between the two countries in the investment sector, which has also provided good conditions for the implementation of new economic projects.

In the framework of regional economic interactions, Iran and Azerbaijan are establishing cooperation in line with finalizing the North-South international corridor.

