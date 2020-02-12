Iran among 7 top jewelry producers in world

Referring to the inauguration of the International Exhibition of Gold, Silver, Jewelry, Watch and related Industries in Iran, Bahman Hosseinzadeh expressed satisfaction over Iran's position in producing gold and jewelry.

Holding this exhibition can affect exports significantly, he added.

Hosseinzadeh noted that Iran ranked 5th in 2011 World Gold and Jewelry Olympiad in England, ranked 7th in 2009 Canada Olympiad, stood on the second place in Germany in 2013 and received an honorary diploma and stood on the 5th position in 2015 Germany.

Meanwhile, deputy head of jewelry producers and exports of Iran Esfandiar Seifi said 125 Iranian and 5 companies from Turkey, Italy, Germany, the UK, and Japan attended the event.

He noted that Italy, Turkey, India, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Iran are among the top producers of gold and jewelry in the world.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish