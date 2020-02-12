Defense minister says Iran's satellite carriers "totally civilian"

Brigadier-General Amir Hatami told the press after the cabinet session that it is clear to the world that the satellite carriers are not related to the missile program; and what is prohibited for Iran is making missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads. Nothing else.

He said that the missiles are an important factor in the military power of Iran. Iran uses conventional warheads on its missiles, which are highly precise.

The Americans felt precision of Iranian missiles in the attack on US airbase at Ain al-Asad in response to the US terrorist attack to assassinate General Soleimani holding the record of fighting the US-made Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group.

He went on to say that satellite carriers are not prohibited and it is a normal practice for any country.

He said that Zafar-2 Satellite will be launched into space in spring. Zafar-1's launch into space was successful on Monday, but, failed to be placed into the orbit.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish