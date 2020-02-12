Islamic Revolution "biggest" development of 20th century: Afghan politician

He said in an exclusive interview with IRNA that the Islamic Revolution introduced the discourse of resistance to the world arrogance.

Nazari said that the difference between the Islamic Revolution and the two previous big ones, i.e. the Russian and the French revolutions, is that spirituality and its ideological function are clearly seen in the former.

Regarding the US terrorist attack to assassinate Lieutenant-general Soleimani's at the direct order of President Donald Trump, Nazari said that General Soleimani was not just a skilled anti-US commander to be compared to Che Guevara; he was a creative politician that changed the discourse of resistance whose center is Iran into a paradigm in Western Asia and globalized it.

He added that the Resistance aims at driving the US out of the region and restoring the Islamic civilization. The idea is prevalent in some regional countries.

Nazari said that Soleinami defined the arena of the Resistance from Syria to Yemen and from Iraq to Afghanistan, which put the enemies of the Resistance into strategic confusion. He disrupted all the plans of Iran's enemies in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen single-handed, and gave an identity and a personality to the Resistance.

For the first time, the influence of Iran is seen from the Indian Ocean to Bab al-Mandab Strait, and from the east coast of the Mediterranean Sea to the Caspian Sea. Iran is the biggest and the most influential power in the region.

He believes that Daesh that was destroyed by General Soleimani had aimed to disintegrate the region in favor of the Zionist regime.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish