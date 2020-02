Farhad Shahmiri, Massoud Yazdanpanah and Ebrahim Firouzi are the three invited Iranian referees.

In line with the League's competitions, Iranian volleyball team is to host Brazilian, Australian and Slovenian teams on June 12-15.

The 2020 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) will start on May 19 for women and on May 22 for men.

1483**1416

