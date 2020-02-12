Envoy: US unilateralism in Middle East deteriorates regional security

He made the remarks in a ceremony held to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory.

US terrorist attack to assassinate Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani who had made all his efforts to defend the country and fight terrorist-Takfiri groups of ISIS (Daesh) in Iraq and Syria was blatant atrocity crime perpetrated by Trump Administration, Saberi said

Thanks to the fact that General Soleimani was in Iraq upon Iraqi government's request, it was the example of norm-breaking and inhumane measure and clear violation of UN Charter and an international crime, he added.

Elaborating on Trump's military threats against Iran, the ambassador said that Trump threatened to attack Iranian historical and cultural sites which constitutes instance of war crime.

Commenting on the so-called Deal of Century, Saberi said that undoubtedly this plan not only tramples on Palestinians rights, but has targeted future and prestige of the Islamic countries.

Iran believes that holding referendum and referring to votes of the native residents of Palestine including Muslims, Christians and Jews and forming an independent State of Palestine is the only solution to Palestinian issue.

Referring to the fact that Iran was the first country which opened its embassy in Dushanbe after declaration of independence from the former Soviet Union, he said Iran has spared no efforts to reinforce commonalities with Tajikistan and supporting progress of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The event was held with the attendance of a number of prestigious political, scientific and cultural figures of Tajikistan, foreign diplomats and Iranian residents.

