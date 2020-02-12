Grossi urges Iran to continue constructive ties with IAEA

Grossi made the remarks in a meeting with Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi .

Salehi is currently on a visit to Vienna to attend the biennial International Conference on Nuclear Security.

Grossi appreciated Iran's efforts in different fields.

During the meeting held in presence of Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN and other international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi and spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi, both sides discussed cooperation in technical and the Safeguards Agreement.

Meanwhile, Salehi thanked the IAEA for following up projects on technical cooperation.

He also urged the IAEA chief to act impartially and professionally with regard to agencies' responsibilities especially about the Safeguards Agreement.

He noted that Iran policy is to continue cooperation with the IAEA, adding that the agency should maintain its professional role and not to be influenced by any peripheral issue.

Iranian cabinet in a statement on January 5, announced the country's decision to take the final step to reduce commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The cabinet further stated in its statement that as the fifth step to reduce its commitments, Iran will abandon the last key restriction in the operation field put up in the JCPOA literally "the limitations in the number of centrifuges".

It added that Iran's nuclear program will not face any kind of restrictions in such areas and will go on solely according to the country's technical needs.

However, the cabinet stressed that Iran will continue with customary cooperation with the IAEA.

Iran is ready to go back to its JCPOA commitments once the sanctions are removed and the country gets benefits from the nuclear deal, the cabinet announced.

According to the statement, cabinet assigned the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to take the necessary measures to this end in coordination with the Iranian President.

Iran took the fourth step of reducing commitments to the July 2015 nuclear deal November 6, 2019, by starting gas injection into the Fordow centrifuges.

