Victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution in New York

Iran's Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations in New York Majid Takht Ravanchi and Deputy Permanent Representative of Iran to the UN Eshagh Al-e Habib hosted the foreign diplomats, political delegations and international correspondents.

Foreign representatives of Russia, China, Britain, Switzerland, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Turkey, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Iraq, Qatar, India, Japan and Poland to the UN and deputy representatives from Germany and several African and Asian countries attended the ceremony.

Presence of foreign dignitaries at Iranian Representative Office in New York indicated that US President Donald Trump had failed in his attmept to form a coalition against Iran to isolate the Islamic Republic.

The foreign dignitaries expressed sense of understanding and diplomatic intimacy with Iran indicating success of Iran's diplomatic activities in the international arenas and the country's strategic importance in the global and regional relations.

In line with following its hostile policies against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the US has taken different measures including political, military and economic sanctions on Iran coupled with terrorist attack against motorcade of Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad airport on January 3 Iran termed as the US State Terrorism in total disregard of the United Nations Charter and sovereignty rights of the Iranian Government.

President Hassan Rouhani said that Soleimani was on a diplomatic mission to Baghdad to visit Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

On Tuesday (February 11), nationwide rallies were held across Iran to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

