Islamic Revolution anniv. commemorated in London

Iranian Ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad hosted the event while heads of Iran cultural institutions and members of the diplomatic mission were also present in the ceremony.

The ceremony provided a suitable opportunity for lovers of the Islamic Revolution and Iran to hold talks in a friendly atmosphere.

The 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution coincided with the 40th day of Lieutenant General Soleimani's martyrdom by the US forces in Iraq.

Iranians from all walks of life, too, poured into streets on Tuesday morning to hold nationwide rallies commemorating the anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranians in the capital city of Tehran and more than 1,000 other cities and towns, as well as 4,000 villages, attended the rallies carrying Iran flags and banners in support of the Islamic Republic.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish