Anniversary of victory of Islamic Revolution celebrated in Syria

In his speech during the ceremony, the Iranian Ambassador in Damascus Javad Tork-Abadi underlined that Iran will continue supporting Syria in its war against terrorism and in the reconstruction of what the terrorists have destroyed.

Tork-Abadi reiterated Iran’s support to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, asserting that only the Syrian people have the right to determine the future of their country without any foreign interference.

He hailed the victories achieved by the Syrian Arab army led by President Bashar al-Assad against terrorism.

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad said that Syria is fighting terrorism on behalf of entire international community, asserting that the Syrian Arab Army will continue its battles against the terrorist organizations until restoring security and stability to all the Syrian territories.

Mikdad hailed Iran and Russia’s supportive stances towards Syria, saying that they stand by Syria in its war against terrorism.

