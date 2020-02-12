Ceremony marking anniversary of Islamic Revolution victory held in India

Addressing the ceremony, Iran's Consul General in Mumbai Mohammad Alikhani described the Islamic Revolution as a model for all freedom seeking peoples and groups to get rid of hegemony arrogant powers.

As to the US terrorist attack against motorcade of Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Lt. General Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad airport including Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes on the direct order of US President Donald Trump, he said that the satanic move by the US state terrorism has been carried out in total disregard of the United Nations Charter.

Appreciating active presence the Iranians residing in Mumbai, he said that whenever the enemy has tried to undermine and damage the Revolution, in their vain delusion, it has failed and achieved the opposite of what they had hoped for.

