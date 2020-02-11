Yemeni Ansarullah congratulates Islamic Revolution victory anniv

He wrote on his telegram account that the Islamic Revolution of Iran aroused determination of Muslim nations to confront arrogant powers.

The Revolution raised Palestine as the living issue so that regional nations got united against the occupying regime which will inevitably be annihilated, he said.

Earlier, leaders of many countries, including Oman, Kuwait, Jordan and North Korea expressed congratulations to the Iranian government and nation on the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

