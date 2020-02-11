Feb 11, 2020, 11:31 PM
Islamic Revolution victory anniv celebrated in Spain

Madrid, Feb 11, IRNA – Ceremony marking 41st victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution was held in the premises of Iran's Embassy to Spain on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by several Spanish Foreign Ministry officials, ambassadors, heads of missions, certain political, social and scientific figures as well as economic activists, academicians and reporters.

Addressing the ceremony, Iran's Ambassador in Madrid Hassan Qashqavi referred to the history of over 400 years of diplomatic ties between Iran and Spain, saying that although the US oppressive sanctions against Iran has lowered trade exchanges and banking transactions remarkably, bilateral relations in various fields are still on the right path.

He also hailed cultural relations between the two countries, saying that the ongoing cultural exhibition of Alicante Museum objects in Iran's National Museum is a turning-point in the two countries bilateral relations.

Qashqavi further noted that next week, ceremony to celebrate the renowned Iranian poet Omar Khayyam's millennium will be held in Nebrija and Complutense universities in Madrid.

