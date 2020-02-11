Rouhani lauds Iranians' participation in Islamic Rev. rallies

In his message, President Rouhani said people’s presence once again showcased the most memorable scenes of unity, and national covenant.

He added that the intimate, compassionate, and clever participation of people across the country in recreation of this great day that coincided with the 40th day of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani doubled its glory.

The 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution coincided with the 40th day of General Soleimani's martyrdom.

Iranians from all walks of life, too, poured into streets on Tuesday morning to hold nationwide rallies commemorating the 41st anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranians in the capital city of Tehran and more than 1,000 other cities and towns, as well as 4,000 villages, attended the rallies carrying Iran's flags and banners in support of the Islamic Republic.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish