Iran envoy underlines importance of solving ME issues through negotiations

Speaking in a meeting held to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory, Bayat elaborated on Islamic Revolution’s achievements despite US sanctions and pressures.

He focused on Iran's successes in nuclear knowledge, self-sufficiency, and efforts made to prove peaceful nature of nuclear activities which resulted in signing the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iranian envoy slammed the US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA, increasing cruel pressures, imposing sanctions and violation of international regulations the latest of which resulted in assassinating Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

He also underscored Iran’s role in fighting extremism namely defeat of the ISIS terrorists.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Bayat described bilateral relations between Iran and Italy as friendly and reminded that Italy is the most important trade partner for Iran in Europe.

Referring to the US pressures’ impact on economic ties, he expressed hope that Italy's small and medium-sized enterprises would take the opportunity.

The event was held in the presence of Italian diplomats, businessmen, reporters, cultural and academic figures and Italian Iranologists.

The 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution coincided with the 40th day of General Soleimani's martyrdom.

Iranians from all walks of life, too, poured into streets on Tuesday morning to hold nationwide rallies commemorating the 41st anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranians in the capital city of Tehran and more than 1,000 other cities and towns, as well as 4,000 villages, attended the rallies carrying Iran flags and banners in support of the Islamic Republic.

