Iraqi Army highlights Gen. Soleimai's role in fighting ISIS

Addressing a ceremony held to commemorate the 40th day of Iranian and Iraqi commanders’ martyrdom in Baghdad, al-Ghanmi said Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes was a vivid example of a loyal soldier.

Lieutenant General Soleimani, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander was assassinated by the US along with the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military men with record of fighting the Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani as a symbol of Iran’s position in the region.

Zarif said although losing Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani was a great loss for the region and all advocates of peace in the region, his assassination will increase Resistance Axis’ determination.

Development happened in the region after the assassination of the Iranian commander, especially in Iraq and Syria, drew all attention to the US’ destructive policy in the region, he noted.

