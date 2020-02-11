Vaezi: Islamic Rev. anniv. Day of unity, integration

He wrote on his Instagram page that people’s historic presence was meaningful for the enemies.

Vaezi noted that people’s participation to defend national identity and civilization heritage is a pattern which should be focused in political atmosphere of the country.

The 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution coincided with the 40th day of Lieutenant General Soleimani's martyrdom.

Iranians from all walks of life, too, poured into streets on Tuesday morning to hold nationwide rallies commemorating the 41st anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranians in the capital city of Tehran and more than 1,000 other cities and towns, as well as 4,000 villages, attended the rallies carrying Iran flags and banners in support of the Islamic Republic.

