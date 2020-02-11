AEOI Chief voices dissatisfaction over JCPOA situation

Salehi who is in Vienna to attend the biennial International Conference on Nuclear Security made the remarks Tuesday in a meeting with his French counterpart François Jacques.

He referred to Iran's expectations of France after the JCPOA and the start of peaceful nuclear activities, saying beginning of the procedure was successful.

He criticized the French party’s lack of attention to grounds of cooperation namely in Nuclear Fusion.

Elaborating on measures taken by Iran after US withdrawal from the JCPOA, he said reducing commitments under the nuclear deal was aimed at preserving the agreement and creating balance.

Iran is not pleased with the current conditions, he said while referring to IAEA’s 16 consecutive reports verifying Iran’s compliance.

He said it should not be forgotten that the JCPOA has security benefits for Europe.

Salehi urged France and the European states to prevent the issue from becoming more complicated.

Meanwhile, Jacques voiced support for Iran nuclear deal and regretted over the US withdrawal from the deal.

He also offered concerns over Iran’s reduction of its commitments under the JCPOA.

Earlier criticizing the unwise policies of the US, Salehi said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was an international achievement and that Europe, as a party to the JCPOA, has the duty to safeguard the deal and free it from the bullying policies of the US.

