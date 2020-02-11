Russian official: US is neither trustable nor negotiable

Speaking to IRNA, Ivashov said it was clear even before being unveiled that the Deal of the Century has no chance for being materialized.

Any political plan needs the agreement of all parties to be implemented otherwise it will be an imposed plan, Ivashov noted.

The main reason behind proposing Deal of the Century was not solving the dispute between Palestine and Israel otherwise the Palestinian party would also have been invited to participate in setting it.

Russian official went on to say that Trump guaranteed Jewish lobby support by suggesting the Deal of the Century in which the Palestinian rights were completely violated.

Despite the fact that Iran had taken all measures with regard to clarifying its nuclear program and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also verified it, the US pulled out of Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He added that thanks to its interests, the US has also withdrawn from some important agreements like the Paris agreement and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

During a meeting with the Zionist regime's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House last Tuesday, President Trump announced his so-called 'Deal of the Century'.

Palestinians took to the streets in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank to protest conspiracy of Trump favoring Israel at the expense of the State of Palestine.

Many international and Muslim figures have so far denounced the US conspiracy against the State of Palestine.

Earlier in an interview with Lebanese media, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the goal by US President Donald Trump and Zionist regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by proposing the so-called Deal of the Century was to achieve victory in elections and staying in power.

"I imagine that the Americans have recently felt that leaders of some Arab states have given their fate to the US and the Zionist regime of Israel and will not dare to show a new reaction to this ridiculous plan, Zarif said.

The Deal of the Century is not only an unreal plan but has nothing to do with policy, he said, adding that the plan is just a deal to reinforce Zionist occupiers’ sovereignty.

