Hatami: Iran able to produce strategic defense arms

Speaking to local media in Gilan, Brigadier-General Hatami said Iran is now able to supply the Iranian armed forces’ needs at any level.

He noted that Iranian armed forces are at a level of power that could target the US Ain al-Assad base in Iraq.

The 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution coincided with the 40th day of General Soleimani's martyrdom.

Iranians from all walks of life, too, have poured into streets on Tuesday morning to hold nationwide rallies commemorating the 41st anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranians in the capital city of Tehran and more than 1,000 other cities and towns, as well as 4,000 villages, attended the rallies carrying Iran flags and banners in support of the Islamic Republic.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish