Larijani says people’s presence in Islamic Rev. rallies empowers Revolution

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the rallies in Tehran, Larijani said the US’ problem will not be solved through logic and negotiations.

He advised Americans to know that they should respect the Iranian nation’s demands.

This participation gives more power to the Revolution’s movement and clearly tells the US that Iranians are after preserving their interests.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Larijani expressed hope for holding a great election in Iran.

The 10-day period from the Imam Khomeini's return from Paris to Tehran on February 1, 1979, until the revolution’s victory on February 11 is celebrated in Iran annually and is dubbed as the Ten-Day Dawn (Fajr).

The 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution coincided with the 40th day of General Soleimani's martyrdom.

Iranians from all walks of life, too, have poured into streets on Tuesday morning to hold nationwide rallies commemorating the 41st anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranians in the capital city of Tehran and more than 1,000 other cities and towns, as well as 4,000 villages, attended the rallies carrying Iran flags and banners in support of the Islamic Republic.

High-ranking Iranian officials, including heads of all branches of power as well as members of all political parties, lawmakers and military officials took part in the demonstrations.

