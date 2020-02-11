Iran Culture Week opens at Russian Foreign Literature Library

The opening ceremony of the Iranian Culture Week in Moscow was attended by about 500 Russians interested in the Iranian culture and civilization.

In addition to Iran's Ambassador, the Afghan ambassador and representatives from other countries and Russian officials and officials of the Russian Foreign Literature Library were present.

During his speech, the Iranian ambassador to Russia emphasized Iran's determination to expand cultural and artistic cooperation between the two countries and coincide with the celebration of the Iranian Cultural Week in celebration of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Throughout Iran, millions of people took part in the annual rallies to voice support for their 1979 Islamic Revolution in numerous cities, towns, and villages.

They were carrying banners and placards containing anti-Zionist and anti-US slogans, as well as the pictures of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Every year, the 10-day period from Imam Khomeini's return from Paris to Tehran on February 1, 1979, until the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11 is celebrated in Iran and is dubbed as the `Ten-Day Dawn (Fajr).

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish