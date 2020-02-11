Spox refutes France’s interventionist statement on Iran space program

Mousavi noted that Iran's defensive missile program has nothing to with the 2231 Resolution since Iranian missile has not basically been designed for carrying nuclear arms.

The French Foreign Ministry on Monday in a statement slammed Iran's launching satellite claiming that it was against international commitments.

The French Foreign Ministry referred to launching Zafar Satellite and also unveiling a new Iranian ballistic missile and said that based on the UNSC Resolution 2231, Iran cannot do activities like shooting ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear arms.

The statement further noted that developing Iran's ballistic missile program has weakened regional stability and will affect Europe's security.

Zafar satellite which has been designed for imaging, sending and saving messages and creating links between two users failed to get into place in space on February 9.

Preparing map of lands, basic map, civil development map, agricultural fields map, map on changes in lands natural environment and jungles, monitoring developments in seasonal and perpetual lakes, identifying damaged areas after the crisis and upgrading structural maps are among mission of the satellite.

Zafar also carries S&F consignment which provides features such as broadcasting a single message to all users, one-way voice communication between two users, sending a message to 256 direct users.

