Iran Enemies need not be cheerful for delay in punishment, Army commander says

Major General Mousavi said on Tuesday in Karaj that the enemies of this nation (Iran), with numerous political and comprehensive economic sanctions, demonic seditions, and the imposition of widespread military war on the noble people and the aspirations of the Islamic Revolution so far, whatever action they have taken, are even more outrageous and disgraceful at present. They have intensified their hostility against this nation more than before.

The Iranian Army Commander described the Islamic Revolution as successful in establishing spiritual sovereignty, and said: "Despite the slight decline, there are many developments along the life of the revolution that are one of the miracles of the Islamic Revolution."

Throughout Iran, millions of people took part in the annual rallies to voice support for their 1979 Islamic Revolution in numerous cities, towns, and villages.

They were carrying banners and placards containing anti-Zionist and anti-US slogans, as well as the pictures of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Every year, the 10-day period from Imam Khomeini's return from Paris to Tehran on February 1, 1979, until the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11 is celebrated in Iran and is dubbed as the `Ten-Day Dawn (Fajr).

