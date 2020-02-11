Sultan of Oman congratulates anniversary of Islamic Revolution victory

In his message on Tuesday, the Sultan of Oman described Iran as a friendly country and congratulated Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and also felicitated the Iranian government and nation on the occasion, and wished success, progress, and development.

The heads of several states sent separate messages to President Hassan Rouhani to congratulate the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Among the top officials that congratulated Iran on the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution are Kings of Belgium and Spain, Emirs of Qatar and Kuwait; presidents of the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Algeria, Tunisia, Germany, Croatia, Russia, China, Italy, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Armenia, and Tajikistan; prime ministers of Iraq and Thailand; and governor of Australia.

Throughout Iran, millions of people took part in the annual rallies to voice support for their 1979 Islamic Revolution in numerous cities, towns, and villages.

They were carrying banners and placards containing anti-Zionist and anti-US slogans, as well as the pictures of the founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Every year, the 10-day period from Imam Khomeini's return from Paris to Tehran on February 1, 1979, until the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11 is celebrated in Iran and is dubbed as the `Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn).

