Tehran's mayor meets French envoy in UAE

On the sidelines of the Tenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF10) in Abu Dhabi, Hanachi visited the French, South Korean and Russian pavilions and met with the countries' officials.

Visiting the French pavilion, Hanachi briefly introduced Tehran and said that the preliminary studies of Tehran Metro were done by the French, so the municipal relations between Iran and France are old.

Pouille said in the meeting that he will encourage the private sector of France to invest and be active in Tehran.

Hanachi and some members of the City Council of Tehran attended the international event in Abu Dhabi.

