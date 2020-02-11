Islamic revolution rallies show Iran's power, head of EC says

Speaking among the ralliers of the anniversary, Amoli-Larijani said that the huge turnout has a message that people of Iran are still standing by the Islamic Revolution and its causes.

The people's presence also shows that no oppression can make the Iranian people yield, he said.

Regarding the Deal of the Century, proposed by US President Donald Trump to wipe off Palestine from the Earth map, he said that the people of Iran will not let this deal to materialize.

Throughout Iran, millions of people took part in the annual rallies to support their 1979 Islamic Revolution in numerous cities, towns and villages.

They were carrying banners and placards containing anti-Zionist and anti-US slogans, as well as the pictures of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.



Every year, the 10-day period from Imam Khomeini's return from Paris to Tehran on February 1, 1979, until the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11 is celebrated in Iran and is dubbed as the `Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn).'

