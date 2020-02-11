Heads of states congratulate anniversary of Islamic Revolution victory

Among the top officials that congratulated Iran on the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution are Kings of Belgium and Spain, Emir of Qatar and Kuwait; presidents of the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Algeria, Tunisia, Germany, Croatia, Russia, China, Italy, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Armenia, and Tajikistan; prime ministers of Iraq and Thailand; and governor of Australia.

Throughout Iran, millions of people took part in the annual rallies to support their 1979 Islamic Revolution in numerous cities, towns, and villages.

They were carrying banners and placards containing anti-Zionist and anti-US slogans, as well as the pictures of the founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Every year, the 10-day period from Imam Khomeini's return from Paris to Tehran on February 1, 1979, until the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11 is celebrated in Iran and is dubbed as the `Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn).

