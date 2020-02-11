Armenian president congratulates Leader, President on Islamic revolution anniversary

In the letter addressed to the Supreme Leader, the Armenian President said, "I believe that the respect towards each other’s religion and culture, accompanied by political dialogue, contributes to the establishment of peace and stability in the region”, according to Armenpress.

Sarkissian wrote to President Rouhani, "The close political and economic cooperation between Armenia and Iran also continues today thanks to the deep friendly traditions."

Expressing confidence that the Armenian-Iranian relations will steadily strengthen and develop, he wrote, "The preservation and development of stable and mutually beneficial relations between Armenia and Iran are important."

